Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar
Take Me to the River, an Insider’ Guide to Waterfront Access
March 16 @ 7:30 pm
Led By Paul Gleitz
Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:30 pm via Zoom
Navesink Maritime Heritage Association is pleased to announce that Paul Gleitz, Principal Park Planner for the Monmouth County Parks System, will give a talk about recreational water access within the Park System.
To access this Zoom presentation, go to NavesinkMaritime.Org/Events to Register.
Dreaming of summer waterways? Much of our public access to the waterfront is provided by Monmouth County Parks, and Paul Gleitz, a principal park planner with the Parks System, will describe the expanding recreational opportunities on local rivers and plans for riverfront parkland acquisition.
ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT
SONGWRITERS IN THE ROUND
THE SAINT - TUESDAY, MARCH 1ST at 7:00 PM
Paul will also talk about the recently completed Open Space Plan with its vision of an integrated system that links trails, greenways, and blueways’ into a comprehensive network of natural resources that serves people and wildlife. He will highlight recent projects, including Swimming River Park, Hartshorne Park, Claypit Creek, and more.
AHHerald relies on advertising to support our operations.
When you click an affiliate link we may earn a commission.