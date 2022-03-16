Take Me to the River, an Insider’ Guide to Waterfront Access

Led By Paul Gleitz

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:30 pm via Zoom

Navesink Maritime Heritage Association is pleased to announce that Paul Gleitz, Principal Park Planner for the Monmouth County Parks System, will give a talk about recreational water access within the Park System.

To access this Zoom presentation, go to NavesinkMaritime.Org/Events to Register.

Dreaming of summer waterways? Much of our public access to the waterfront is provided by Monmouth County Parks, and Paul Gleitz, a principal park planner with the Parks System, will describe the expanding recreational opportunities on local rivers and plans for riverfront parkland acquisition.

Paul will also talk about the recently completed Open Space Plan with its vision of an integrated system that links trails, greenways, and blueways’ into a comprehensive network of natural resources that serves people and wildlife. He will highlight recent projects, including Swimming River Park, Hartshorne Park, Claypit Creek, and more.