SHREWSBURY – The AAUW Northern Monmouth County Branch, League of Women Voters, and the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center are presenting both a video and a discussion virtually on Monday, Feb. 28 beginning at 6:30 p .m. on the subject of women’s suffrage.

The video: Suffragists Speak: Race, Slavery and the Fight for the Vote, was originally written and presented live two years ago by members of the AAUW in cooperation with the Fortune Cultural Center and the League of Women Voters.

After the video, a discussion will follow on the history spanned on the video from the experience of African American women and their fight to vote even after the passage of the 19th amendment, a significant part of both Black History and Women’s History month.

Access to the program is available by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

More information about scheduling future showings and securing permission for use is available by emailing [email protected].

