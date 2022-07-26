Speaker Event: The Grover Family of Middletown

Presented by Rick Geffken

The Middletown Township Historical Society welcomes historian and author Rick Geffken as he presents the history of the Grovers, one of Middletown’s founding families. Learn about their important involvements over the course of 250 years and nine generations.

This event will be held on Tuesday, July 26 at 7:00 pm in-person at the Middletown Township Public Library as well as online via Zoom. If you’d like to attend in-person, no registration is required, but we will begin the session promptly at 7:00pm. If you’d like to attend online, please register for this free event at MiddletownNJHistory.org.