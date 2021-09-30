Selling Collectibles – Mike the Appraiser

MANALAPAN – Mike Ivankovich, an antiques and collectibles dealer for more than 40 years, will present a Zoom program on moving and downsizing presented by the Monmouth County Library on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Ivankovich will share tips and strategies designed to help property owners in how to turn things they no longer want into something someone else will pay cash to have.

There is no charge for the program, with registration required on the library’s website at www.MonmouthCountyLib.org under the Upcoming Events list. Registration must be complete by Wednesday, Sept. 29 at noon and e-mail information on how to access will be provided by 4 p.m. that day.

Ivankovich has published more than 20 books and eBooks and is a frequent speaker on a variety of topics concerning antiques and collectibles. He also hosts the radio show, What’s it Worth and is known as Mike the Appraiser.

The program presented Sept. 30 is protected under copyright law and cannot be recording without written agreement from the presenter.

