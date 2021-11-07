Santo Pezzutti’s Centennial Art Show Reception

The Guild of Creative Art Presents “Santo Pezzutti’s Centennial Art Show”

November 2021 Live Gallery Exhibit featuring Santo’s dazzling paintings.

October 30 – December 8, with an opening reception on Sunday, November 7th from 3:00 to 5:00

The artist requests that only vaccinated and masked guests attend the reception.

The Guild is honored to present a stunning collection of paintings by Santo Pezzutti in his Centennial year.

SPONSORED

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We offer pet medicine, surgery, and dentistry services to pets in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ area. Learn more about what we do on our website, and reach out with any questions. We're here to serve! SPONSOREDATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe offer pet medicine, surgery, and dentistry services to pets in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ area. Learn more about what we do on our website, and reach out with any questions. We're here to serve! https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Santo is a painter’s painter. At 99 he is the respected patriarch of the art community here and beyond. He has been an exhibiting member of the Guild of Creative Art for 50 years where his work will be on display for the month of November. We will celebrate his 100th birthday in June 2022!

Santo’s work is powerful, using brilliant color, strong compositions, and energetic brushwork. He has said, “I paint what moves me. I’m excited to find the simple shapes in a composition and bring them forth in importance. Then all the other elements fall into place. Once I start a painting it flows with a life of its own. I never strive for photographic realism, but instead respect the nature of the medium within the dictates of design, color, and texture”. Santo’s curiosity has led him to explore a great many techniques and styles without sacrificing the quality of the work. Regardless of the different directions, his fresh compositions have stood the test of time.

Born in the foothills of the Italian Alps, Santo came to this country at age 5. His talent won him scholarships to study art in NY. He then had a successful career as VP and Creative Director in Advertising on Madison Avenue, while always working on and exhibiting his own fine art. He has been shown in countless shows, both local and national, and has won many distinguished awards. His work has been published in numerous art magazines.

Guild hours are Tuesday through Friday 11:30 – 4:30 and Saturdays 10:00 – 3:00. Please call before visiting in case of bad weather! (732-741-1441). Please visit guildofcreativeart.org to view all of our wonderful Art Galleries 2020 and 2021 Online Exhibits.