Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar

« All Events

Santa in the Park – Fair Haven

December 10 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Santa in the Park at Fair Haven

Fair Haven Holiday Stroll
5:30pm-7:30pm
Memorial Park across from Fair Haven Municipal Bldg, 748 River Road, Fair Haven

SANTA IN THE PARK and HOLIDAY STROLL
Friday, December 10th
Holiday Stroll
Through Business District
5:30 – 7:30pm

Santa Arrival And Photos
At Memorial Park 6:00pm

AHHerald relies on advertising to support our operations.
When you click an affiliate link we may earn a commission.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
December 10
Time:
5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Event Categories:
,
Event Tags:

Venue

Fair Haven Memorial Park
748 River Road
Fair Haven, NJ + Google Map