Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar
Santa in the Park – Fair Haven
December 10 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Fair Haven Holiday Stroll
5:30pm-7:30pm
Memorial Park across from Fair Haven Municipal Bldg, 748 River Road, Fair Haven
SANTA IN THE PARK and HOLIDAY STROLL
Friday, December 10th
Holiday Stroll
Through Business District
5:30 – 7:30pm
Santa Arrival And Photos
At Memorial Park 6:00pm
AHHerald relies on advertising to support our operations.
When you click an affiliate link we may earn a commission.