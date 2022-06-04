Rally for the Rivers Eco-Fest

Saturday, June 4, 2021

Victory Park, Rumson, from 9:00am – 12:30 pm

Hosted by Clean Ocean Action and the Rumson Environmental Commission, this free, family-friendly event is an environmental celebration of the Navesink and Shrewsbury Rivers. Kids and families will enjoy engaging activities provided by Rally for the Two Rivers partners, including river seining, eco-friendly crafts, hands-on educational demonstrations, face painting, and more!

Participate in as many activities as possible to complete the

Environmental Passport Challenge

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

and unlock special rewards from local businesses

including free treats and big discounts!