Rally for the Rivers Eco-Fest
June 4 @ 9:00 am - 12:30 pm
Saturday, June 4, 2021
Victory Park, Rumson, from 9:00am – 12:30 pm
Hosted by Clean Ocean Action and the Rumson Environmental Commission, this free, family-friendly event is an environmental celebration of the Navesink and Shrewsbury Rivers. Kids and families will enjoy engaging activities provided by Rally for the Two Rivers partners, including river seining, eco-friendly crafts, hands-on educational demonstrations, face painting, and more!
Participate in as many activities as possible to complete the
Environmental Passport Challenge
and unlock special rewards from local businesses
including free treats and big discounts!
