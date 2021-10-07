Protect Your Garden from Deer

Rutgers Master Gardener Irene Wanat will present a program Thursday, Oct. 7 on how to save your garden from deer and other four-legged non-invitees to fresh fruits and vegetables.

The virtual program is presented by the Monmouth County Library as part of the Rutgers Gardeners dedication to educating residents of Monmouth County on various aspects of horticulture, as well as raising awareness to ensure Monmouth County remains environmentally green.

The program will include discussions of types of deer resistant plants in order to maintain attractive urban landscapes and begins at 3 p.m.

The discussion will be conducted on ZOOM and is free of charge. Registration and internet access are required. Registration is under the Upcoming Events site of the www.MonmouthCountyLib.org website. Registration closes at noon Oct. 6 and access links will be e-mailed by 4 p.m. that day.

The discussion is one of dozens of programs, discussions, musical presentations, children and teen programs and classes offered at no charge to all, including non-members of the Library. A list of all programs and activities both in and out of the library is available by visiting the library website, on connecting @MonCoLIbrary.

SPONSORED

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We offer pet medicine, surgery, and dentistry services to pets in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ area. Learn more about what we do on our website, and reach out with any questions. We're here to serve! SPONSOREDATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe offer pet medicine, surgery, and dentistry services to pets in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ area. Learn more about what we do on our website, and reach out with any questions. We're here to serve! https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com