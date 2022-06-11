Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar
Printmaker’s Marks – Curator Talk
June 11 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
June 4 – July 9, 2022
Opening Reception & Curator Talk, Saturday, June 11th from 6:00-8:00pm
PRINTMAKERS’ MARKS takes the viewer on a journey through print and print-based artworks exploring the language of printmaking as told though the expressive, emotional, and evocative mark-making utilized to create prints.
Printmaking -at its core- is a medium in which the marks, lines, strokes, incisions, stipples, stencils, and ink are as personal to the artist as fingerprints, and often the only evidence of the artist’s hand in this reproducible medium.
This exhibit sought work that relies on unique perspectives, exploration and technical prowess told through the language of printmaking.
