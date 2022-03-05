Polar Plunge in Sea Bright

SEA BRIGHT – The Ancient Order of Hibernians is sponsoring their 16th annual Polar Plunge and inviting all interested in supporting catholic elementary and high schools to sign up for the event which kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5.

Jim Shaw, a member of the AOH Monmouth Division in Middletown, is chairing the event. The graduate of Mater Dei High School who has also spearheaded the popular winter event in the past, said the Ancient Order of Hibernians has raised $1.5 million in the past 16 years through these efforts.

While the AOH Division finances all the necessary accoutrements to make the Polar Plunge a success, including insurance, personnel and all associated necessities, Shaw said each of the schools secure its own sponsors, sets its own entrance fees and collects 100 per cent of the funds collected by their sponsorship, with the AOH footing all costs without accepting any of the profits. Costs each year run approximately $5,000, he said, a cost the Hibernians feel is economic insurance for continuing catholic school education.

The event begins at 11 a.m. when plungers and guests gather on the beach around the tents set up by their respective schools with the plunge scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to attend and contribute to the success of the event. Most entry fees for plunging are $25 donations.

“This year we anticipate more plungers,” Shaw said, noting the current prediction of temperatures in the 50s and partly cloudy. “That’s a lot better than in the 20s and raining,” he laughed, “so hopefully more brave souls will come out and do their best for their schools.”

Interested persons can contact the website for their particular school to sign up in advance. The AOH will also have a registration table set up on the beach Saturday to accept last minute plungers and ensure their donations go to the catholic school of their choice.

The plunge is at the Sea Bright Municipal Beach near the municipal parking lot by the fire house and pavilion.

Participating schools come from throughout New Jersey.

Persons wishing further information can contact Shaw at [email protected]