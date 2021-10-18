Online Presentation – Monday, October 18 at 7:00 pm:

Penelope Stout: The Life & Times of the “Mother of Middletown”

Presented by Jeanne Vloyanetes

The remarkable tale of Penelope Stout is well-known — shipwrecked on Sandy Hook in the 17th Century, she was attacked, left for dead, and then nursed back to health by Native Americans. After restarting her life in New Amsterdam, she was later part of the first wave of Europeans that settled in Middletown. Her family prospered, and she lived until the age of 110, spawning thousands of descendants across the country. But how much of this story is verifiable? Jeanne Vloyanetes, professor of history at Brookdale Community College, will discuss what we know about Penelope’s life, and how much of it may be conjecture.

Jeanne Vloyanetes has been at Brookdale Community College since 1983, first as a reference librarian and now as as a member of the History faculty. In addition to local history, her eclectic research has included the Long Walls of Classical Athens, the ancient origins of the Olympics, and the Woodstock Music and Art Festival of 1969.

Please register for this free event at MiddletownNJHistory.org and you will be emailed with the link to join via Zoom.

SPONSORED

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We offer pet medicine, surgery, and dentistry services to pets in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ area. Learn more about what we do on our website, and reach out with any questions. We're here to serve! SPONSOREDATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe offer pet medicine, surgery, and dentistry services to pets in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ area. Learn more about what we do on our website, and reach out with any questions. We're here to serve! https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com