Outdoor/Indoor Winterfest Craft Fair

All Saints announces their annual WINTERFEST

This year Winterfest will be an outdoor/indoor event, with crafters in our carriage sheds and parish house. We will have a lot of local, unique crafters just in time for Holiday shopping. We will have a smore’s station, greenery floral arrangement making, crafts for kids, bake goods and a special visit from Santa.

THIS IS A FREE ENTRY EVENT, ALL MUST WEAR MASKS AND FOLLOW SOCIAL DISTANCE GUIDELINES IN PLACE AT TIME OF THE EVENT

DATE: SATURDAY DEC 04, 2021

TIME: 10:00AM TO 4:00PM

RAIN OR SHINE

Location: 202 Navesink Avenue, Navesink (Stone Church) – Parish House

For more event time details or information contact us at:

WWW.ALLSAINTSNAVESINK.ORG OR 732-291-0214 or visit our Facebook page.