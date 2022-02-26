Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar

National Seed Swap Day

February 26 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Seed Swap at Tatum Park

MIDDLETOWN—  Due to expected inclement weather conditions, the Monmouth County Park System is postponing its National Seed Swap Day offering, originally scheduled on Saturday, January 29.  It will now be held on Saturday, February 26 from 10:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the Tatum Park Red Hill Activity Center, Red Hill Road, Middletown. This event invites local gardeners to swap their vegetable, annual, perennial and native seeds for something new.  Details are available online at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or by calling 732-872-2670

February 26
10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monmouth County Parks System
Tatum Park
135 Red Hill Rd
Middletown Township, New Jersey 07748 + Google Map