National Night Out 2022 – Holmdel

National Night Out is August 2, 2022. Join the Holmdel Community at 7:00 PM in front of Town Hall, to enjoy an evening with neighbors and first responders, building community relationships in an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe. As part of our community outreach, we are accepting donations for a Food Drive for St. Marks Kitchen in Keansburg. They are grateful for your participation as their pantry is in need of these specific items:

Ketchup, mustard, mayo, Rice-A-Roni, Knorr Pasta, Zip-Lock bags (gallon, quart, snack), juice boxes/Capri Sun/Kool-Aid, pancake syrup, jelly (grape or strawberry), small jars of Kosher dill pickles, bottled water, and dog/cat food and treats. We look forward to seeing you at our third annual National Night Out!