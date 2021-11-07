Middletown Veterans Day Parade

Middletown Twp annual Veterans Day parade will be held on Sunday, November 7th from 12-2p. The parade route starts at Bayview Elementary School on Leonardville Rd, proceeds to Cherry Tree Farm Rd to Wilson Ave to Garrett Place, ending at the Middletown VFW Hall on Hwy 36. There will be periodic road closures along the parade route. Expect delays. Use alternate routes.

