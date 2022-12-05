Middletown Township Committee Workshop Meeting

Workshop meetings of the Middletown Township Committee shall be held during the 2022 calendar year at 7:00 p.m. at the Middletown Township Municipal Building, Conference Room, One Kings Highway, Middletown, New Jersey.

For the agenda packet: https://middletown-nj.municodemeetings.com/

At all regular and workshop meetings of the Middletown Township Committee formal action will be taken on any matter subject to compliance with the Open Public Meetings Act respecting issuance of the “48-hour notice” containing the agenda for such regular and workshop meetings, to the extent known.