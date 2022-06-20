Middletown Township Committee Meeting

Regular meetings of this committee shall be held during the 2022 calendar year at 7:00 p.m. at the Middletown Township Municipal Building, Main Meeting Room, One Kings Highway, Middletown, New Jersey.

For the agenda packet: https://middletown-nj.municodemeetings.com/

At all regular and workshop meetings of the Middletown Township Committee formal action will be taken on any matter subject.

Executive Sessions will be held at 6:00 p.m. preceding each Regular Meeting and Workshop Meeting in 2022 to discuss personnel matters, labor relations, pending litigation and other matters permitted for closed session under N.J.S.A. 10:4-12.

At 7:00 p.m., prior to each Executive Session, the Township Committee will convene in open session at which time an Executive Session Resolution specifying the general nature of the items to be discussed in Executive Session will be adopted in accord with N.J.S.A. 10:4- 13. All such meeting sessions will be held in the Conference Room, Town Hall, One Kings Highway, Middletown, N.J.

