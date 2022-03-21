Meet and Greet Candidate Ric Mehta

Meet and Greet Candidate March 21st at 7 PM

Come hear the dynamic conservative speaker Dr. Ric Mehta running for Congress from our sixth congressional district. Dr. Ric is a Health Law Professor, pharmacist, attorney and more. He is also a husband, father and small business owner.

Dr. Ric Mehta is not happy at the direction our state and country are heading. Come, listen and discuss his agenda. Dr. Ric Mehta is well known in the six district’s Middlesex area. He is the record holder for the most Republican votes in our state. He needs our help in Monmouth County to beat Frank Pallone. He is the only candidate who can!