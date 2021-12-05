Maker’s Market – Atlantic Highlands Arts Council

HOLIDAY MAKER’S MARKET is back! Shop local, shop hand-crafted gifts and support actual artists this holiday season! One weekend only, December 4th & 5th from 11am-5pm each day. Artisan spots are SOLD OUT and we will have a nice variety of unique handcrafted holiday gifts for shoppers to choose from! More to come on participating artisans soon! Please join us for some hot apple cider and holiday cheer!

