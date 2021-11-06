Made in Monmouth returns for 2021

More than 120 vendors will participate on Nov. 6

LINCROFT, NJ –The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced the return of Made in Monmouth, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College on Arena Drive, Lincroft.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of Made in Monmouth, just in time for some holiday shopping,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “The Made in Monmouth event is a great way to support our local Monmouth County businesses and help showcase their products while providing an opportunity for consumers to shop local for the holiday season.”

The event is free for both vendors and visitors. All vendors who participate in the event manufacture their products in Monmouth County. More than 120 vendors will showcase a wide variety of jewelry, art, food and drink, accessories, home decor, and much more.

SPONSORED

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

The holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 SPONSOREDATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALThe holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Made in Monmouth is organized by the Grow Monmouth team within the County’s Division of Economic Development. Grow Monmouth officials meet regularly with business, civic and government leaders to help identify and deliver business resources. It has become a major public-private project to create and retain jobs in Monmouth County.

To learn more about the Made in Monmouth program and to view a directory of over 200 vendors that have participated in program events, please go to www.MadeinMonmouth.com