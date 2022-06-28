Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar

Love, Death, & Betrayal: The Anna & Vito Genovese Story

June 28 @ 7:00 pm

The Anna & Vito Genovese Story

Presented by John R. Barrows

The Middletown Township Historical Society welcomes historian John R. Barrows as he presents the history of this powerful couple’s relationship, with an emphasis on the their local ties.

This event will be held on Tuesday, June 28 at 7:00 pm in-person at the Middletown Township Public Library as well as online via Zoom. If you’d like to attend in-person, no registration is required, but we will begin the session promptly at 7:00pm. If you’d like to attend online, please register for this free event at MiddletownNJHistory.org.

June 28
7:00 pm
,

Middletown Township Public Library
732-671-3700
Middletown Township Public Library
55 New Monmouth Road
Middletown, NJ 07748 + Google Map
