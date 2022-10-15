The annual Fall Weekend of Family Fun, the Lighthouse Challenge, will be Oct. 15 and 16 this year and as always, includes both the Sandy Hook and Twin Lights in Highlands as well as eight other lighthouses along the New Jersey and Delaware coasts.

The rain or shine two day event also includes visits to two lifesaving stations between the Cape May and Absecon lighthouse as well as the Squan Beach life saving station between Sea Girt and Barnegat lights. The Tinicum, Fins Point and East Point lighthouses are all on the Delaware Bay.

Visits can start at any of the sites on the Challenge where a $4 registration fee is charge and a display holder and two collectible postcards pertaining to that site will be given to each participant. Subsequent visits to each of the sites include additional postcards of those sites, all of which can be displayed in the souvenir display holder.

Those who complete all the stops on the Challenge will have their name included in a drawing for a large basket of gifts totaling more than $500.

Information on the Lighthouse Challenge is available online at www.lighthousechallengenj.com or at any of the lighthouses.

This year the challenge is celebrating “The Year of the Keeper.”

There is no charge for children 11 years of age and younger accompanied by an adult.

The Twin Lights visit includes the museum within the former lighthouse keepers quarters as well as the outbuildings and the opportunity to make a reservation, for an additional fee, for a guided tour and history of the lighthouse, once the brightest beacon on the East Coast and the place where the Pledge of Allegiance was said by the public for the first time.