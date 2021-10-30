Jersey Shore Rescue Mission 5K Race and Family Walk

The Jersey Shore Rescue Mission, a relief and rehabilitation center in Asbury Park, will be hosting our 4th annual 5K Race and Family Walk this October! Join us in person on Saturday, October 30th on the Asbury Park boardwalk for our 5K Run, 2-Mile Family Walk, and Kids Fun Run. You can also participate in our virtual 5K Race or log miles for our Mission-to-Mission Challenge from home throughout the month of October.

Proceeds from the race will support the Jersey Shore Rescue Mission, a 501(c)3 organization that provides all our services – like meals, shelter, and addiction recovery – free of charge to our neighbors in need.

Join us for a day of competitive camaraderie, family fun, and giveaway gifts, all while supporting our community members who are running their own life-changing race of recovery.

Visit our website at www.runsignup.com/jsrm5k to learn more and register!

The Jersey Shore Rescue Mission is an experienced organization with a proven method of helping to fight alcoholism, drug abuse, hunger and homelessness in the Shore community. As a private non-profit we rely on the charitable support of compassionate donors to provide more than 31,000 meals and 12,000 nights of shelter per year. For more information on our emergency services, free addiction recovery program and thrift store please visit us at www.jerseyshorerescue.org.

