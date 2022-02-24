Jennifer Teege: My Grandfather Would Have Shot Me

Black History Month Virtual Book Club

MY GRANDFATHER WOULD HAVE SHOT ME: A BLACK WOMAN DISCOVERS HER FAMILY’S NAZI PAST

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2022

7:00 PM VIA ZOOM

REGISTER HERE

For more information, please contact: Sarah Coykendall, Managing Assistant Director [email protected] / (908) 737- 4632

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



Cranston Dean Band // The Mercury Brothers // Spirit Fox // Daly Rituals

ABSURY LANES - FEBRUARY 25 - 7:00 PM

Cranston Dean Band // The Mercury Brothers // Spirit Fox // Daly RitualsABSURY LANES - FEBRUARY 25 - 7:00 PM

Kean University 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ. 07083 www.kean.edu

PD hours and Co-Curricular Credits will be provided!

At age 38, Jennifer Teege discovered a horrifying fact: Her grandfather was Amon Goeth, the vicious Nazi commandant depicted in Schindler’s List. Reviled as the “butcher of Płaszów,” Goeth was executed in 1946. The more Teege learned about him, the more certain she became: If her grandfather had met her—a black woman—he would have killed her. Teege’s discovery fills her with questions: Why did her birth mother withhold this chilling secret? How could her grandmother have loved a mass murderer? Can evil be inherited?

Co-presented by the Holocaust Resource Center, Human Rights Institute, Nancy Thompson Learning Commons, Center for Interdisciplinary Studies, and Women and Gender Studies of Kean University