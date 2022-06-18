Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar
Intro to Woodblock Printmaking
June 18 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm$115
Saturday, June 18th from 3-6pm at AHArts
Students will learn the basics of making small woodblock prints, and will have the opportunity to experiment and play around with a few of the many variables in the printmaking process. We will cover what makes a good image for printing, transferring your image to the block, and carving, proofing and printing your block. We’ll also touch on how to care for your block and tools, troubleshooting your prints, and sources for materials for further individual study.
Class size is limited to 8, sign up today!
$115 per person, includes registration and materials fee
