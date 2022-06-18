Intro to Woodblock Printmaking

Saturday, June 18th from 3-6pm at AHArts

Students will learn the basics of making small woodblock prints, and will have the opportunity to experiment and play around with a few of the many variables in the printmaking process. We will cover what makes a good image for printing, transferring your image to the block, and carving, proofing and printing your block. We’ll also touch on how to care for your block and tools, troubleshooting your prints, and sources for materials for further individual study.