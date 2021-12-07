Impact 100: Hunger in Monmouth County

Impact 100: We are women of different ages & backgrounds who combine our charitable dollars, experience, and energy to make a tangible difference in our area.

Impact 100 Members and the public are invited to register now for the kickoff session of our Virtual Membership Education Series. Learn about the pressing issues facing Monmouth County today & how we can make an IMPACT!

Our first session will introduce MonmouthACTS.org (Assisting Community Through Services) and will focus on hunger in Monmouth County.

Featuring: Susan Kiley, County Commissioner Deputy Director

Fulfill (Grantee 2020) & St. Mark’s Center for Community Renewal

(Impact 100 Jersey Coast Grantee 2019)