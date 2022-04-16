holmdel paper shredding

HOLMDEL TOWNSHIP PAPER SHREDDING EVENT

DATE: SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022

TIME: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

WHERE: HOLMDEL DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS; 14 CRAWFORDS CORNER ROAD, HOLMDEL

Is it time for you to dispose of private and confidential files safely?

Come to our mobile paper-shredding event! Bring all confidential, sensitive and private papers.

Do not bring more than 100 lbs. of paper per person. Due to heavy demand, the weight limit will be strictly enforced. Service stopped once the truck is filled. Remove large binder clips. Staples and paper clips are ok.

This is a free service to Township Residents only. Proof of residency will be required.