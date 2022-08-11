Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar
Highlands Summer Concert Series – Riptide
August 11 @ 6:30 pm
Highlands Recreation and Activities Committee will host the 2022 Summer Concert Series at Veterans Memorial Park (South St. and Bay Ave.)
Thursday Nights at 6:30 PM
August 11, 2022 – Riptide
August 18, 2022 – Cranston Dean
