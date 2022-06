Highlands Summer Concert Series – Midnight Show

Highlands Recreation and Activities Committee will host the 2022 Summer Concert Series at Veterans Memorial Park (South St. and Bay Ave.)

Thursday Nights at 6:30 PM

July 21, 2022 – Midnight Show

July 28, 2022 – Foes of Fern

August 11, 2022 – Riptide

