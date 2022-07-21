Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar

Highlands Summer Concert Series – Midnight Show

July 21 @ 6:30 pm

Highlands Veterans Memorial Park concert series

Highlands Recreation and Activities Committee will host the 2022 Summer Concert Series at Veterans Memorial Park (South St. and Bay Ave.)

Thursday Nights at 6:30 PM

July 21, 2022 – Midnight Show

July 28, 2022 – Foes of Fern

August 11, 2022 – Riptide

August 18, 2022 – Cranston Dean

July 21
6:30 pm
Highlands Veterans Memorial Park
South Street
Highlands, NJ 07732 + Google Map