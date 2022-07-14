Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar
Highlands Summer Concert Series – Me & Bobby McGee
July 14 @ 6:30 pm
Highlands Recreation and Activities Committee will host the 2022 Summer Concert Series at Veterans Memorial Park (South St. and Bay Ave.)
Thursday Nights at 6:30 PM
July 14, 2022 – Me & Bobby McGee
July 21, 2022 – Midnight Show
July 28, 2022 – Foes of Fern
August 11, 2022 – Riptide
August 18, 2022 – Cranston Dean
