Highlands Mayor and Council Meeting

Regular Meetings of the Borough Council will be held at 7:00pm during the year 2022, at the Robert D. Wilson Community Center, 22 Snug Harbor Ave., Highlands New Jersey 07732.

Formal action will be taken at all Regular meetings. Public comments will be permitted at designated periods during all meetings. Executive Sessions, which are closed to the public, may be held to discuss matters authorized for closed sessions under N.J.S.A. 10:4-12. Executive Session will be held following the Regular Council Meeting during the year 2022. Prior to each Executive Session, the Borough Council will convene in open session at which time a resolution will be adopted in accordance with N.J.S.A. 10:4-13. Regular or Special meetings may be adjourned, rescheduled, or held on different dates providing such are duly noticed as provided by law.