Gratitude Walk – Huber Woods
November 26 @ 2:00 pm
Gratitude Walk for #OptOutside On Black Friday
Waterspirit and Monmouth Conservation Foundation will co-lead this guided gratitude walk at 2 p.m. on 11/26 in Huber Woods (Monmouth County, NJ). During the gratitude walk, participants will be prompted to reflect on what they are grateful for as we enjoy an hour and a half walk through moderate level trails at a relaxed pace. Register for this free event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gratitude-walk-optoutsideonblackfriday-tickets-200491905687
