Good News at the Gazebo Concert Series is presented by Central Baptist Church.

The concerts are held at the gazebo in the Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor at starts at 7:00 PM

This (free) concert series is back at the Atlantic Highlands Harbor! Mark your calendars and invite your friends and family!

Sat., August 6-Jim Winder Band 7:00 PM

Sat., August 13-Tower Hill Revival Band-7:00 PM

Sat., August 20-Nancy Scharff Band-7:00 PM