Good News at the Gazebo Concert Series

August 13 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Good News at the Gazebo

Good News at the Gazebo Concert Series is presented by Central Baptist Church.

The concerts are held at the gazebo in the Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor at starts at 7:00 PM

This (free) concert series is back at the Atlantic Highlands Harbor! Mark your calendars and invite your friends and family!

Sat., August 13-Tower Hill Revival Band-7:00 PM

Sat., August 20-Nancy Scharff Band-7:00 PM

August 13
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor
1 Simon Dr.
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 + Google Map