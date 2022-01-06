Fort Hancock 21st Century Federal Advisory Committee Virtual Meeting

WHAT: Gateway National Recreation Area 21st Century Federal Advisory Committee

WHERE: Virtual Meeting – Please email [email protected] for more information

WHEN: Thursday, January 6 beginning at 9 A.M.

WHO: Fort Hancock Advisory Committee and members of the general public.

The Fort Hancock 21st Century Federal Advisory Committee brings together experts from several disciplines and occupations, drawn mainly from the communities surrounding Sandy Hook, to make recommendations for the preservation and adaptive reuse of over thirty National Historic Landmark structures under the National Park Service’s leasing program. As with all meetings of the Committee, public comments will be taken at a regularly scheduled time, which is scheduled for 11:15. Public comments will be taken between 11:15 and 12:00. Advance registration is required for oral comments so please email Daphne Yun at [email protected] if you’d like to comment. Comments will not be answered but may be discussed by the committee once the comment period has closed. If we have time after hearing all the pre-registered comments, the floor may be opened for more comments. More information about the Fort Hancock 21st Century Federal Advisory Committee can be found at forthancock21.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com