Flag Day Ceremony – Red Bank
June 14 @ 7:00 pm
Red Bank Elks Lodge will host a Flag Day ceremony at Riverside Gardens Park on E. Front Street in the borough.
A parade of flags will present each United States flag under which soldiers and sailors have served.
Patriot music will be provided by the Chorus of the Atlantic (www.redbankchorus.org) – an all-male a cappella group.
