Fireworks at Atlantic Highlands Harbor
July 8 @ 9:30 pm
The Atlantic Highlands Community Events Committee and the Atlantic Highlands Harbor Commission present the Atlantic Highlands Fireworks Display on Friday, July 8th at dusk.
Among the sponsors of the event are:
Sissy’s Place
The DiMattina Family
Harborside Grill
Law Office of Wendy W. Crowther
Patriot BioEnvironmental, LLC
Sodon’s Electric, Inc.
Super Foodtown of Atlantic Highlands
Royal Atlantic Wine and Spirits
Wreck Room Collision
