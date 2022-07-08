Fireworks at Atlantic Highlands Harbor

The Atlantic Highlands Community Events Committee and the Atlantic Highlands Harbor Commission present the Atlantic Highlands Fireworks Display on Friday, July 8th at dusk.

Among the sponsors of the event are:

Sissy’s Place

The DiMattina Family

Harborside Grill

Law Office of Wendy W. Crowther

Patriot BioEnvironmental, LLC

Sodon’s Electric, Inc.

Super Foodtown of Atlantic Highlands

Royal Atlantic Wine and Spirits

Wreck Room Collision