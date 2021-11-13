Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar

Employment Fair

November 13 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

YMCA

YOU’RE HIRED Community Employment Fair
The YMCA’s Bayshore Family Success Center and The Middletown Public Library will be hosting an Employment Fair, just in time for the holidays. Bring multiple resumes and dress to impress!

Industries Include: Healthcare Food Service Retail Seasonal Childcare Social Services

Saturday, November 13 | 10 a.m. 1 p.m.
Held at the Middletown Public Library | 55 New Monmouth Road, Middletown
For more information call 732.497.3811, or email [email protected]

November 13
10:00 am - 1:00 pm
,
,

Community YMCA
732.497.3811
familysuccess@ymcanj.org
Middletown Township Public Library
55 New Monmouth Road
Middletown,NJ07748+ Google Map
