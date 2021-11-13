YOU’RE HIRED Community Employment Fair

The YMCA’s Bayshore Family Success Center and The Middletown Public Library will be hosting an Employment Fair, just in time for the holidays. Bring multiple resumes and dress to impress!



Industries Include: › Healthcare › Food Service › Retail › Seasonal › Childcare › Social Services



Saturday, November 13 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Held at the Middletown Public Library | 55 New Monmouth Road, Middletown

For more information call 732.497.3811, or email [email protected]

