Employment Fair
November 13 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
YOU’RE HIRED Community Employment Fair
The YMCA’s Bayshore Family Success Center and The Middletown Public Library will be hosting an Employment Fair, just in time for the holidays. Bring multiple resumes and dress to impress!
Industries Include: › Healthcare › Food Service › Retail › Seasonal › Childcare › Social Services
Saturday, November 13 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Held at the Middletown Public Library | 55 New Monmouth Road, Middletown
For more information call 732.497.3811, or email [email protected]
