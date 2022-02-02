Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar

Eco Anxiety Peer-to-Peer Support Group

February 2 @ 6:00 pm

Waterspirit

Waterspirit 10-Step Eco Anxiety Peer-to-Peer Support Group Info Session

Register for this informational meeting that will outline what this 10-step support group entails, explain the course’s suggested donation, and answer any questions you might have prior to committing

Wednesday Feb 2nd 6 PM EST

Online on Zoom

Register HERE: https://waterspirit.kindful.com/e/waterspirit-10-step-info-session-1

Details

Date:
February 2
Time:
6:00 pm
Event Categories:
Event Tags:
https://waterspirit.kindful.com/e/waterspirit-10-step-info-session-1

Venue

online
