Waterspirit 10-Step Eco Anxiety Peer-to-Peer Support Group Info Session

Register for this informational meeting that will outline what this 10-step support group entails, explain the course’s suggested donation, and answer any questions you might have prior to committing

Wednesday Feb 2nd 6 PM EST

Online on Zoom

Register HERE: https://waterspirit.kindful.com/e/waterspirit-10-step-info-session-1

