Divorce Issues and Autism

MANALAPAN Former NJ Superior Court Judge Lawrence R. Jones and Joni Jones, RN, will both speak on addressing the unique and difficult challenges of mediating a divorce between parents of a child with Autism Spectrum Disorder, (ASD) in a ZOOM presentation by the Monmouth County Library Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

Both the retired Family Court Judge and Joni Jones, a board-certified nurse are public educators in the field of autism and are Founders of POAC (Parents of Autistic Children). They will explain special issues of parents in these cases including parental disputes over diagnosis and intervention, custody, parenting time, support, special expenses and educational issues, and conduct a question and answer period at the end of the presentation.

Registration for the program, which is at no charge, is available by going to www.MonmouthCountyLib.org and signing up under the Upcoming Events column no later than noon on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Information on how to access the program will be e-mailed by 5 p.m. that evening.

For more information on this program visit www.MonmouthCountyLib.org