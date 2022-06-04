Deep Cut Gardens Open House

MIDDLETOWN – Discover Deep Cut Gardens and all its charms during an Open House on Saturday, June 4. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Deep Cut Gardens, located on Red Hill Road, Middletown, will offer garden tours, demonstrations, children’s activities and more. Explore the park in its full glory with displays and gardens in peak bloom. Admission and parking are free.

Deep Cut Gardens is the Monmouth County Park System’s site dedicated to the home gardener. Its 54 acres of gardens and greenhouses are a living catalog of cultivated and native plant materials. For more information on Deep Cut Gardens or the Monmouth County Park System, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. The TTY/TDD number for people with hearing impairment is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.