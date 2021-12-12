Country Christmas in Colts Neck

Seasonal refreshments, and Holiday Music performed by the Mike Wells Trio will fill the historic Montrose one-room schoolhouse 1 – 4 p.m., Sunday, December 12. The Colts Neck Historical Preservation Committee is sponsoring this free traditional holiday fest at the school at the corner of Montrose Road and Cedar Drive.

