Country Christmas in Colts Neck

December 12 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Historic Montrose School at the corner of Montrose Road and Cedar Drive in Colts Neck will open for a traditional Christmas celebration on Dec 12, 2021.  

Seasonal refreshments, and Holiday Music performed by the Mike Wells Trio will fill the historic Montrose one-room schoolhouse 1 – 4 p.m., Sunday, December 12. The Colts Neck Historical Preservation Committee is sponsoring this free traditional holiday fest at the school at the corner of Montrose Road and Cedar Drive.

December 12
1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Montrose Schoolhouse
13 Cedar Dr.
13 Cedar Dr.
Colts Neck,NJ07722