Comedy Show in Highlands
January 22, 2022 @ 7:00 pm
Highlands Recreation & Fire Department Fundraiser
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Doors open: 6 PM
Highlands Fire Department
17-1 Shore Drive
Show begins: 7 PM
