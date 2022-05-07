Colts Neck Lion’s Club Host Derby Day

The Colts Neck Lions are looking forward to hosting our annual Kentucky Derby Beer, Bourbon, and Wine Tasting event this year on Saturday May 7th from 4-7pm.

Included in the ticket price is delicious food and music. Offering Beer, Bourbon, and Wine Tasting with Over 40 Varieties of Wine! Don’t forget about the hat contest and silent auction items as well. Best event in Colts Neck! TICKETS: $40 in Advance | $50 after April 4th. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

The Colts Neck Lion’s Club recently completed the screening of 248 Colts Neck Primary School students,resulting in follow-up medical referrals for 50 students – a surprising and terrific result, highlighting the real value of these efforts. We anticipate additional screening activities in the Howell and Tinton Falls school systems in the upcoming months.