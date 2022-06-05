Circle of Song – NJ Friends of Clearwater

NJ Friends of Clearwater Circle of Song –

Please join us at the Grover House on Sunday, June 5 — 2-4 pm.

The address is 930 West Front Street in Middletown, NJ.

The suggested donation is $7.

Our 2020 (45th) and 2021 (46th) Virtual Festivals are still “up” on our Website. They really catch the joy of our Festivals and our work for the Environment. Andrea Spinelli did a fantastic job of editing and producing them. You can view them at www.NJClearwater.org – click “Festival” – and click on the year that you wish to view.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Our 47th Festival has been scheduled for August 6 and 7, 2022, at Red Bank’s Riverside Gardens Park.