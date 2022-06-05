Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar

Circle of Song – NJ Friends of Clearwater

June 5 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Pete Seeger

NJ Friends of Clearwater Circle of Song –

Please join us at the Grover House on Sunday, June 5 — 2-4 pm.

The address is 930 West Front Street in Middletown, NJ.

The suggested donation is $7.

Our 2020 (45th) and 2021 (46th) Virtual Festivals are still “up” on our Website.  They really catch the joy of our Festivals and our work for the Environment.  Andrea Spinelli did a fantastic job of editing and producing them.  You can view them at www.NJClearwater.org  – click “Festival” – and click on the year that you wish to view.

Our 47th Festival has been scheduled for August 6 and 7, 2022, at Red Bank’s Riverside Gardens Park.

Details

Date:
June 5
Time:
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Organizer

NJ Friends of Clearwater
Venue

Grover House
930 West Front Street
Red Bank, NJ 07701 + Google Map