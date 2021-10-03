Circle of Song at Grover House

NJ Friends of Clearwater invite you to CIRCLE OF SONG at the Grover House (outside) on Sunday, October 3, 2-4 pm. The address is 930 West Front Street in Middletown, NJ.

The suggested donation is $7.

This may be our LAST meeting this year (unless we have great weather on November 7). At this time, we do not have a space large enough to meet inside – while keeping “social distances.” I promise that we will be back next year to sing again under “our” Circle of Trees.