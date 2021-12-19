Welcome to the AHHerald Events Calendar
Christmas Concert at St. Agnes Church
December 19 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
The annual Christmas Concert will be held Sunday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. at St. Agnes Church.
In addition, students in the religious education classes will present a reenactment of the Nativity play at the 4 p.m. Children’s Mass at St. Agnes on Christmas Eve. Anyone interested in volunteering assistance for this performance can contact Religious Education instructor Mary McKelvey at [email protected] or contact her at 732-291-0272, ext. 116.
