Christmas Concert at St. Agnes Church

The annual Christmas Concert will be held Sunday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. at St. Agnes Church.

In addition, students in the religious education classes will present a reenactment of the Nativity play at the 4 p.m. Children’s Mass at St. Agnes on Christmas Eve. Anyone interested in volunteering assistance for this performance can contact Religious Education instructor Mary McKelvey at [email protected] or contact her at 732-291-0272, ext. 116.