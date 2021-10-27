Catharsis: The Creation of Aberration, a Solar Powered Catamaran

A Zoom Presentation

By Rik van Hemmen

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 pm via ZOOM

Navesink Maritime Heritage Association is pleased to announce its first fall presentation of 2021 – a story of how one boating dream replaced another, and how it happened. To see this presentation, please register at NavesinkMaritime.Org/Events to receive a Zoom meeting link

Rik van Hemmen had just partnered in the purchase of a 50-foot trawler when his wife became wheelchair bound. This vessel could not be modified to be wheelchair accessible.

So they decided to make lemonade out of lemons, and Rik designed and built a wheelchair accessible, solar powered, electric drive cruising catamaran!

This presentation provides insight into the success and stumbles in the design and construction project, and discusses the first year operating experience.

Besides Anne and Rik’s personal adventures, this presentation provides deep insight into the bright future of sustainable boating.