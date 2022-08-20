Canoe Paddle in Atlantic Highlands

NMHA & AHArts Canoe Paddle at the Sandy Hook Bay Catamaran Club beach

130 Center Avenue, Atlantic Highlands

Saturday, August 20th from Noon to 3:00pm – and it’s FREE!

During July & August, the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council and NMHA have been holding events at the Art Council gallery: a Canoe Painting Design contest, Building a Canoe, and painting Two Canoes.

Now, all are welcome to paddle in these colorful wooden canoes! Life jackets, paddles (and canoes!) are supplied. Instructions will be provided by NHMA on-site. Just come in clothes and shoes that can get wet.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Local groups and summer art camp students will help us launch our two freshly painted canoes, along with other canoes from the NMHA fleet, into the shoreline at the Catamaran Club beach in Atlantic Highlands!

Directions: The Catamaran Club beach is accessed through the Center Avenue Park on Center Avenue. The park is to the left of the Seastreak terminal and “on the Deck” restaurant.