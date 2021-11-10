The Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to be our guest on November 10, 2021 from 8am-10am for an Interactive Virtual Business Networking Breakfast. Using the REMO platform, we bring you an educational presentation followed by a Q&A as you move through our virtual room to network. Listen, learn and ask our guest speakers Jeremy Skillings from You Can Be Found and Andrea Plaza from Andrea Plaza LLC how to best navigate the changing world of Google My Business and Building Your Brand through Social Media.

Jeremy Skillings has been helping small businesses with search engine marketing since 2006 through his company, You Can Be Found. Jeremy takes pride in staying up to date on the latest Google trends and translating it into actionable and successful search plans. He is a published author, a regular attendee at SMX Advanced and LocalU Advanced industry conferences, and is an A+ BBB business. By successfully focusing small business budgets on the most important tactics to move the dial, Jeremy has been a tremendously helpful tool in small business success and has partnered with EMACC since his first days in business. EMACC was actually the first organization Jeremy joined at the start of his business career.

Andrea Plaza is an accomplished executive leader with 17 years of nonprofit and corporate management experience and a passion for making a positive community impact. She owns and operates a consulting business, Andrea Plaza LLC, which provides dynamic public relations, social media, marketing, and fund development services to help businesses, nonprofits and leaders grow and thrive. Andrea brings experience in media and communications to build, promote and protect brands, ranging from start-ups to well-established national organizations. Before launching the consulting firm in 2017, Andrea worked in corporate and nonprofit management and served as a media spokesperson for the YMCA and New Jersey Resources.

So much to do on social media, so little time. And many ways to do it. Are you making the most of your time with your digital media marketing? As technology changes, we change too! Let’s move ahead together to promote your business as you join us in our virtual room from your office.

The Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1928 has supported our business and community for almost 95 years. EMACC plays an essential role in the health of the business community regionally and statewide. Proudly serving Eatontown, Fair Haven, Little Silver, Middletown, Monmouth Beach, Oceanport, Red Bank, Rumson, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury and Tinton Falls. All are welcome! Call for more information (732) 741-0055 or send us an email [email protected] for membership details.

SPONSORED

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

The holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 SPONSOREDATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALThe holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com